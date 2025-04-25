OYC Defends Uzodimma’s Federal Road Projects

Share

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has condemned what it described as unwarranted media attacks by political opponents and self-serving individuals in Imo State, following the ongoing construction of Federal roads by the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

In a statement on Thursday, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, National President of the OYC, described the criticism of Uzodimma’s infrastructure projects as politically motivated and detrimental to the economic progress of the state.

He praised the reconstruction of strategic federal roads—including Umuahia Road, Okigwe Road, and Orlu Road—as critical infrastructure that benefits not only Imo State but the broader Southeast region.

“Sadly, the political cliques who mismanaged state funds between 1999 and 2020 are now criticizing Governor Hope Uzodimma for his infrastructure development initiatives,” said Igboayaka. “These are political profiteers eyeing power in 2027, not people driven by concern for the public good.”

The OYC emphasized that the repaired Federal roads have brought significant economic and social value, improving connectivity between Imo and neighboring states such as Anambra and Abia.

Igboayaka urged critics to embrace constructive and objective criticism rather than politically charged opposition, which he said does not align with the aspirations of progressive-minded Igbo youths.

“The dualization and repair of Orlu Road, Umuahia Road, and Okigwe Road offer substantial economic advantages to Ndi-Imo and the broader Ndigbo community,” he stated.

Igboayaka also called on Governor Uzodimma to expand the scope of road rehabilitation projects to include key intra-Local government roads that have long suffered neglect.

Among the roads highlighted were; Ntueke to Isiekenesie to Okwelle, Ahiara Junction to Ehime Mbano Aba-Branch, Orlu to Ihiala and Uli, Anara Junction (Isiala Mbano) to Ehime Mbano and Oriagu to Obowo (Seven and Half Junction), Umuna Orlu to Nkwerre to Amaraku, Akokwa to Arondizuogu to Okigwe.

He further appealed for urgent attention to long-dilapidated roads that have caused hardship for Imolites for over two decades.

Highlighting the improved travel conditions in the region, Igboayaka noted that in the past three years, travelers across the Southeast—from Onitsha, Port Harcourt, and Owerri to Enugu—have found the Okigwe-to-Enugu road to be the most accessible and reliable route, underscoring the impact of ongoing infrastructure efforts.

The OYC reiterated its support for developmental projects that promote regional integration and economic empowerment while cautioning against what it called destructive politicking that undermines progress.

