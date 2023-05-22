Oyawoye, First African Geology Professor Dies At 96

…Kwara Gov says his death a national loss

The first Professor of Geology in Africa, Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye (CON) is dead.

The late Oyawoye, who hailed from Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, died on Monday at the age of 96 years.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described Professor Oyawoye’s death as a huge national loss, saying he was one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state.

According to the Governor, “The death of Africa’s first professor of geology is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the Olofa-In-Council, the Muslim community in Kwara State for whom he was the Baba Adini, and the Oyawoyes on this sad development. Prof. Oyawoye was in a class of his own in philanthropy, academic accomplishments, community service, leadership, and support for national development. He was one of the last men standing, and his death represents a huge void in everything he represented for Offa people, Kwara State, and Nigeria,” the Governor said.

“We find comfort in his fine legacies as the father of Geology in Africa, a powerful Crown Prince of Offa, and a statesman who wielded so much influence and deployed the same for the public good. We beseech Allah to forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, and keep his family on the right path.”