Oyalami Wins, As FirstBank Pledges To Sustain Lagos Open

Babatunde Oyalami stole the spotlight at the 64th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship on Sunday, winning the tournament’s coveted trophy.

Oyalami achieved a gross score of 231 over 54 holes to emerge as the winner.

The Osun-based golfer started his campaign with an opening score of 78, followed by a second-day score of 75, and a closing score of 78, finishing with a total of 231 and winning by three strokes.

Osaze Iyare secured second place with a gross score of 324 over 54 holes, finishing two shots ahead of third-placed Ibrahim Bilya.

Bilya recorded an opening score of 84, a second-day score of 75, and a closing score of 77, earning him the third position.

Monday Joseph from the St. Mark Golf and Country Club in Otukpo finished further down the leaderboard with a total score of 237, while Michael Isife from Enugu Golf Club completed the top five in the gross category.

Oyalami expressed his happiness with his performance and extended his gratitude to FirstBank for the opportunity to compete in the Lagos Open.