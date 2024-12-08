Oyakhilome to Christians: Let God Count On You for Soul Harvest

Share

President of LoveWorld Incorporated and Founder of Christ Embassy, Rev. Chris Oyakhilome has urged Christians to yield themselves as vessels in God’s hands in reaching the unsaved in the society.

Oyakhilome made the call in his online broadcast to mark ‘The Rhapsody of Realities’ ReachOut World Day’, on December 2, which also featured physical attendance which happened simultaneously in every nation around the world.

The ReachOut World Day also features 30 days of “extraordinary outreaches, where billions of copies of the daily devotional will be distributed in all languages and formats to adults, youths, teenagers, children, and Braille users in offices, shops, schools, barracks, aeroplanes, trains, buses and more all over the world.

The televangelist in his appeal asked individuals, specifically Christians not to limit themselves whether in thoughts or actions.

He stated: “Thinking small can reduce what God can do through you. If we are to reach the world, there are many of us who should step up to do big things… Raise your vision, let God depend on you.”

Members of the Central Executive Council of the church, Rev. Tom Amenkhienan, Pastor Titi Tuoyo Temisan and Evang Eddy Owase, while addressing the media, stressed that wide spread of God’s words even with leveraging technology was necessary in order to combat the evils in the world.

Others who spoke at the event include, the Director, of Church Growth International, Pastor Lanre Alabi; the Director, of Corporate Affairs, Zonal Director, Christ Embassy Lagos and the Clinical Director, of Loveworld Medical Centre, Pastor Dr. Emeka Eze all noted the coordinated efforts in ensuring about eight billion people are reached with the transformational message.

Meanwhile, Amenkhienan said that the devotional authored by Oyahkilome was available in 8123 languages and over 4000 dialects of the world.

He stated: “The nations are fraught with so many problems that cause people to live daily in fear and worry about their safety, health, finances, jobs, businesses, families, and so on.

“But there’s a light in the world that dispels the darkness and brings hope to the hopeless; that light is the Word of God.

“The Word of God is the solution to all man’s problems and the answer to all life’s questions. Everyone needs to hear and receive God’s Word so they no longer have to grope in darkness.”

Share

Please follow and like us: