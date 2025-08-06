OYACA Secures Conviction Of Oyo Worker Over Recruitment Scam  

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has secured the conviction of one Mr Wahab Nasiru Olabanji for fraudulently collecting various sums of money from unsuspecting victims with the promise of giving them employment.

Wahab, who until his trial was a Chief Executive Officer (Accounts) on grade level 14 at the Oyo State Hospital Management Board, was accused of collecting the money from applicants who applied for the last recruitments at the State Hospital Management Board and the State Teaching Service Commission.

In a Press Release signed by the Chairman of OYACA, Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd) on Tuesday, Olabanji was convicted on a 30-count charge of official corruption, obtaining money under false pretense and conversion, to which he was sentenced to six months imprisonment with an option of Fifty Thousand Naira (#50,0000) on each count of the charge.

“The man was convicted on a thirty-count charge of official corruption, obtaining money under false pretence and conversion. However, after a rigorous 17-month trial, the court delivered its judgment on Friday, 1st of August, 2025, in which the defendant was found guilty on all the 30-counts charge and he was sentenced to imprisonment for six months with an option of #50,000 fine on each count of the charge.

“The court also ordered the defendant to pay all sums fraudulently obtained from his victims within three months in order to remedy the wrong suffered by the victims due to the corrupt and fraudulent actions of the defendant,” Justice Eni Esan said.

She reiterated OYACA’s commitment towards zero tolerance for corruption in the public service of Oyo State.