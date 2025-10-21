OYACA Declares Institutionalized Corruption Eliminated From Oyo Civil Service

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has declared that institutionalized corruption has been eradicated from the state’s civil service, thanks to the agency’s proactive anti-graft efforts.

Speaking on Fresh FM during a radio program anchored by Mayor Isaac Brown on Monday, OYACA Chairman, Hon. Justice Eni Esan (Rtd.), said the agency was established to sanitize the public service and instill a culture of zero tolerance for corruption. She added that this approach has permeated society, sending a strong message across Oyo State.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s main goal when the OYACA board was constituted was to ensure that civil servants at all levels carry out their responsibilities without institutionalized corruption. Through this, we have sent a clear message of zero tolerance for corruption in Oyo State,” Justice Esan said.

She revealed that OYACA has received over 600 petitions from the public, prosecuting several senior civil servants, securing convictions, and operating five branches across the state to make anti-corruption services accessible to all residents.

Justice Esan emphasized that the agency has the authority to investigate any individual in the state, regardless of their position, if a petition is filed against them.

“We have no pressure at all on any case. We are fully independent in our investigations. If a petition is submitted against anyone, no matter how highly placed, the agency is mandated to investigate,” she asserted.

Highlighting the agency’s independence, she recalled that Governor Makinde instructed at the board’s inauguration that all petitions must be investigated thoroughly, reinforcing OYACA’s autonomy in handling cases.

Also present at the radio station were key members of the OYACA leadership team, including Dr. Prince Oyebade Oyedepo FCA, board member; Ibrahim Tijani Esq, Executive Secretary; Folasade Ajibade, Director ICT; Tajudeen Azeez, Director Finance and Administration; Wasiu Alimi, Director Administration and Supplies; and Eto-Abasi Olayanju, Chief Legal Officer.