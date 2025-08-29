Oxlade Urges Afrobeats Artists To Extend Track Duration

Nigerian Afrobeats star, Ikuforiji Olaitan, better known as Oxlade, has stirred conversations in the music scene after urging his colleagues to extend the duration of their songs.

Taking to his verified X handle on Thursday, the “Ku Lo Sa” crooner made a passionate appeal to colleagues, saying, “Bring back 5-minute songs.”

The singer’s statement quickly gained traction online, with many fans and music lovers agreeing with his sentiment and calling for a return to the era of longer tracks.

READ ALSO:

In recent years, the Nigerian music industry has witnessed a growing trend of shorter songs, often running just over two minutes.

While this has been embraced by many for its replay value and streaming benefits, critics argue that it limits artistic expression and storytelling in music.

By contrast, genres like South African Amapiano continue to feature much longer records, typically ranging from seven minutes and above, offering listeners a more immersive experience.

Industry watchers trace the Nigerian short-song trend back to Wizkid and Mr Eazi, who popularized the format. It gained even more momentum with the arrival of younger stars like Rema, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr, and others, between 2019 and 2021.

Oxlade’s call has now sparked fresh debates on whether Afrobeats should return to the era of extended playtimes or continue with the brevity-driven formula dominating the charts today.