Nigerian afrobeats singer, Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, known professionally as Oxlade, has opened up about his lifestyle, revealing that he neither smokes nor uses hard drugs, a choice he credits to his Christian background and family influence.

Speaking in an interview with gospel artiste Tim Godfrey, the “Ku Lo Sa star” crooner explained that being raised in a deeply musical and faith-driven household shaped both his character and his approach to music.

He noted that his early exposure to church activities played a major role in keeping him grounded.

Oxlade disclosed that his journey into music began in the church choir, where he served in various leadership roles across different age groups, from children’s and teen choirs to the youth and mass choir.

According to him, music and worship have been constant parts of his life.

The singer also highlighted his family’s strong musical roots, describing how his grandmother, a deaconess, is a gifted singer, while his grandfather played multiple instruments.

He added that his mother could both sing and dance, and that having a pastor in the family further reinforced his spiritual upbringing. Oxlade maintained that gospel music remains the foundation of his songwriting, which he considers his strongest area.

Reflecting on his career milestones, the artiste expressed gratitude for his achievements, attributing them to divine guidance.

He said his ability to tour numerous cities with his debut album is proof that his progress is guided by God, giving him confidence and peace of mind.

New Telegraph recalls that Oxlade collaborated with Tim Godfrey on the gospel-inspired track “Infinity” last year.

The song, which blended elements of gospel and Afrobeats, generated mixed reactions online, drawing criticism from some quarters while earning praise from others who viewed it as a refreshing and innovative crossover.