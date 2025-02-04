Share

Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Oyelude Makama, has declared that Owu chieftaincy titles are not cheap, nor for sale, but for deserving individuals.

Oba Makama spoke at Kuta palace on Tuesday when he conferred chieftaincy titles on Botswana army general, Brig Gen Michael Mukomani rtd and Saudi Arabia’s Princess, Ms Amani Bint Muhammed A Aljizani.

While Gen Mukomani was conferred with Otun Balogun Agba of Owu Kuta Kingdom, which translates to the Right Hand Man of Oba Makama, Ms Amani was conferred with Erelu Fiwagboye of Owu Kuta, which entails that the honoree must have a community development initiative for Owu, Kuta.

Olowu, who praised Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff and Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Gen TY Buratai rtd, who accompanied them to the palace for his support and encouragement, said the retired general has been adopted as Owu’s son.

Incidentally, Buratai also holds the chieftaincy title of Balogun Agba of Kuta.

Speaking earlier, Gen Buratai explained how he met Gen Mukomani at the War College in Bangladesh and the feat he had achieved in Botswana’s army thereafter.

Buratai said though Gen Mukomani couldn’t make it to the legislature in the last election, he’s optimistic that he will be successful in subsequent elections because of his sterling qualities.

Dignitaries at the ceremony include Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Orangun of Oke-Ila; Oba Hakeem Ogungbangbe, Owaloko of Iloko-Ijesu; Oba Kamodudeen Obaloyan; Oba Moses Agunsoye, Elebura of Ijebu-ijesa amongst others.

Responding on behalf of the chiefs, newly installed Otun Balogun Agba said he was excited to be part of the tradition and development in Owu Kuta kingdom.

He assured Oba Makama that he would always work towards the progress and development of Owu Kuta.

“I’m breathing in Yoruba culture, which you enjoy here today, and will take it back to Botswana. I thank you for the exceptional welcome that you have given to me and the entourage of Gen Buratai.

“I take this honour with great reverence and respect. I will be the true ambassador of the Yoruba people.

“The Yoruba people have what it takes to be the leader of the African continent. What you need to do is to take up the challenge. The Yoruba need s to lead us in a direction that will lead to prosperity.

“Your Highness has displayed here a cultural renaissance in which you are united by the rich cultural heritage.

“Nigeria is one country in Africa that, if you get the leadership right, the rest of Africa will make it. And it is just to close the cultural affinity,” he said.

