OWSD Ibadan To Honor Ilobanafor For His Contribution To Research

The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), Ibadan Branch, is set to honour Cletus Ilobanafor, Managing Director of CEOAfrica, with the prestigious title of “Friend of OWSD” in recognition of his outstanding support for the organization’s research and community engagement initiatives.

The award presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Oyo Road, Ibadan. The event will be hosted by Prof. Antonia Simbine, Director-General of NISER.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by Abara Oluchi, Administrative Head at CEOAfrica, Ilobanafor’s recognition comes as a result of his “immense and sustained contributions” to the advancement of OWSD Ibadan’s mission and programs.

OWSD, a voluntary organization under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), is dedicated to promoting the role of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and allied fields, particularly in developing countries.

The Ibadan Branch comprises a network of accomplished female scientists and researchers from institutions such as the University of Ibadan, The Polytechnic Ibadan, National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT), Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), National Agricultural Genetic Resources and Biotechnology Centre (NAGGRAB), Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), NISER, and the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAHPT), among others.

In their official invitation, OWSD Ibadan praised Prince Ilobanafor’s dedication to research development and gender empowerment, noting that his advocacy has inspired researchers at all career stages and provided a valuable model for both male and female scholars in the academic and scientific community.

“Prince Ilobanafor’s commitment to advancing research in Nigeria and beyond represents a beacon of hope for those seeking to break through barriers in academia,” the statement read. “Your unforgettable efforts have inspired early, mid, and advanced career researchers, making you a role model for students in higher education to emulate.”

As a newly decorated “Friend of OWSD”, Prince Ilobanafor joins a growing network of advocates supporting the organization’s vision of inclusive participation in scientific research and innovation.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to cultivating a supportive, interdisciplinary community that empowers women and promotes sustainable development through science.

