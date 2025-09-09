Oworonshoki: Residents Protest Demolition, Accuse Govt Of Land Grabbing

Protests have swept through Oworon- shoki area of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, as hundreds of residents have taken to the streets to protest ongoing demolition of houses which they say are part of a broader campaign of land grabbing by the government.

The protest, which began on Sunday and continued into yesterday, was sparked by the latest round of demolition that started in the early hours of September 6.

According to the Oworo Youth Forum (OYF), more than 1,000 homes have been demolished since July 2023, rendering over 30,000 people homeless, many of them women and children.

In a statement jointly signed by OYF Secretary, Opeyemi Ogunlami and Public Relations Officer, Towolawi Jamiu, the group condemned the exercise, describing it as a “barbaric act” and accused the Lagos State government of displacing poor residents for the benefit of the wealthy elite.

“This illegal demolition is part of a large-scale plan to grab land from the poor and sell it to the wealthy ruling class,” the statement read. Residents carried placards and chanted protest songs as they demanded an immediate halt to what they described as “state-backed injustice.” Tensions ran high on Sunday as demonstrators booed Kosofe Local Government Chairman, Moyosore Ogunlewe, when he attempted to address the angry crowd.