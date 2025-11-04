Oworonshoki Demolition: Lagos Commences Second Round Of Victims’ Enumeration

In furtherance of its promise to compensate qualified owners of properties affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration exercise, the Lagos State government through the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), yesterday began a second round of enumeration of property owners with valid documents.

The enumeration exercise which took place at the Oloworo Palace in Oworonshoki in Kosofe Local Gov- ernment Area of Lagos State had in attendance LASURA staff in charge of the enumeration led by the General Manager, TPL Oladimeji Animashaun and his directors, chiefs, community leaders, CDA and CDC officials, civil society organisations, security agencies, members of the press and a large number of residents who were not captured in the first round of the exercise, coming out to take advantage so as to be eligible for compensation.

In his opening remarks, GM of LASURA TPL Animashaun while appreciating the affected residents for turning out in their large number, having been convinced of the sincerity of the Lagos State Government to the fulfillment of its promise exemplified in payment of compensation to affected residents numbering about 79 in the first round, was full of gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his promise of compensation.

According to TPL Animashaun, “Governor SanwoOlu must be commended and appreciated for the fulfillment of his promise to compensate residents.”

It will be recalled that the Lagos State government on the 23rd and 24th of October, commenced payment of certified cheques to qualified residents affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration exercise at a well-attended ceremony at the Oloworo Palace presided over by TPL Animashaun and had in attendance, residents and the member representing Kosofe State constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Ganiyu Baba- tunde Sanni among others.