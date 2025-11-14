Oworonshoki Demolition: Lagos Commences Payments To Another Batch Of 100 Property Owners

In fulfillment of its promise to compensate qualified property owners affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration exercise, the Lagos State government through the State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), yesterday, began payment of compensation to another set of 100 deserving property owners in round two.

The exercise, which took place at the Oloworo palace in Oworonshoki area of Kosofe Local Government area, witnessed a large turnout of people comprising the LASURA team led by the General Manager TPL/ESV Oladimeji Animashaun, his directors and staff, the Oloworo of Oworonshoki kingdom who was ably represented by one of his chiefs, CDC and CDA’s executives, property owners, youths and civil society organisations leaders, security agents, the media, etc.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State government, through LASURA, earlier on October 23 and 24, handed out cheques to 79 qualified beneficiaries affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration exercise in the first round at a ceremony presided over by Tpl Animashaun.

It will also be recalled that the second round of the compensation payment exercise was the enumeration and verification of other qualified property owners affected by the Oworonshoki regeneration exercise, but not captured in the first round, took place on November 3.

While presenting the cheques to beneficiaries, TPL/ ESV Animashaun, stated that, “this round 2 of compensation payment cheques is a reaffirmation and testimonial that Governor Babajide SanwoOlu, as a listening and compassionate leader, is resolutely committed to his promise of compensation to affected property owners.

“We are full of gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu for putting smiles on the faces of the affected property owners.”

Animashaun at the presentation of the cheques, reiterated that, “This exercise will go a long way to convince naysayers and pessimists that the Lagos State government is a government that fulfill its promise.”

He also applauded the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on E-GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, and the Permanent Secretary office of Urban Development in the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Arc Gbolahan Oki, for their unwavering commitment to ensuring the fulfillment of the government promise to affected property owners.