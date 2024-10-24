OWORAC Champions Water Justice Amid Privatization Push Across Africa

Share

The battle against water privatisation in Africa is intensifying with civil society groups, trade unions, and activists from across the continent rallying against corporate control of public water utilities.

At the forefront of this struggle is the recognition that access to clean water is not a commodity to be sold for profit but a basic human right that should be guaranteed to all. As part of the Africa Week of Action Against Water Privatisation, activists are demanding equitable access to safe water and advocating for water justice over corporate profit.

The Africa Week of Action, organised by the Our Water, Our Rights African Coalition (OWORAC) is being observed in nearly a dozen countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, and Cameroon. OWORAC’s mission is to resist water privatisation and push for public solutions to address the continent’s urgent water challenges.

This week’s activities coincide with the annual meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), institutions that have played a significant role in driving the water privatisation agenda in many African countries.

The activists under OWORAC demanded water justice during an international press conference to declare the opening of the 2024 Africa Week of Action Against Water Privatisation themed ‘Water Justice Over Profit’.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is one of the countries at the heart of this campaign. Lagos, the economic hub of the country, has seen growing discontent among residents over the failure of the state to provide safe and accessible water.

The public water infrastructure that once existed has deteriorated, leaving many Lagosians reliant on expensive and unsafe sachet water. This decline in public utilities has driven the privatisation agenda further, making clean water increasingly inaccessible for the poorest citizens.

In his welcome address, Mr. Oluwafemi Akinbode, executive director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), recalled a time when Lagos had functioning public water taps.

“What brought sachet water into existence was the disappearance of public water utility. It’s an abnormality. And a lot of abnormalities have become so normal.

Nigerians will even be begging for the retention of abnormalities” Akinbode stated, emphasising the environmental and health risks associated with sachet water, which is often exposed to the sun and compromised in quality. Akinbode’s analysis highlights a larger problem: the absence of government investment in public infrastructure.

He described how neoliberal policies, driven by international financial institutions like the World Bank and IMF, have encouraged the privatisation of essential services.

This trend, according to Akinbode, has led to a situation where the Nigerian government prioritises corporate interests over the welfare of its people.

“There is a conscious effort to continue to use our public machinery, our public wealth to support corporations at the detriment of the people,” he stated, warning that unless Nigerians resist, the situation will worsen. One of the key voices in the fight against water privatisation is Leonard Shang-Quartey, coordinator of the Africa Water Justice Network (AWJN).

Speaking at the recent press through zoom, he passionately emphasised the need for public ownership of water. “Water is a common good. How can people put a price on a common good?” Leonard asked.

He criticised the financialisation of water, pointing out that markets see essential services like water as a risky investment due to the human right to water.

“People have that right to water, and they will demand it. So if you are coming in as a private investor, you see the human right to water as a risk.”

Dr. Ron Daniels, president of the Institute of the Black World, echoed the need for global solidarity in the fight for water justice. “Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental human right, which should not be abridged in any way by corporations or governments seeking to profit,” he emphasised

Water is life; it must be protected—not commodified

Privatisation efforts have had devastating effects on local communities. Fatou Diouf, acting secretary of the Senegalese Water Justice Network and project coordinator for Public Services International, shared her experiences from Senegal. “We saw how privatisation is bad for our economy, our health, and our environment,” she said.

“Governments and institutions like the World Bank claim privatisation is necessary because public water companies cost too much, but these are false statements.”

On his part, Water Campaign Director, Corporate Accountability (CA), Neil Gupta, speaking from Bonn, Germany, highlighted the global nature of this fight. “Those who push water privatisation are attempting to subvert the will of the people and threaten the human right to water for millions around the world.”

The crisis in Nigeria is not an isolated one. Across Africa, communities are facing the consequences of water privatisation. In Ghana, the situation is equally dire.

The country’s water sources have been severely polluted due to illegal mining activities which have contaminated rivers with dangerous levels of heavy metals like mercury and cyanide.

Despite this environmental crisis, the government has done little to protect water sources or ensure safe drinking water for communities. Geoffrey Kabutey Ocansey, a member of Revenue Mobilisation Africa in Ghana, explained how illegal mining, known as ‘Galamsey’, is polluting water sources in Ghana.

Furthermore, Sefa Ikpa, Programme Officer for CAPPA’s Water Campaign, stressed the need for African governments to invest in water infrastructure to protect their people from the dangers of privatisation.

The dangers of water privatization are well-documented. Akinbode pointed to examples from around the world where privatisation has failed More than 180 cities and communities in 35 countries, including major cities like Paris, Johannesburg, and Buenos Aires, have reversed their privatization schemes and re-municipalised their water services.

These cities found that privatisation led to deteriorating infrastructure, rising costs, and poor service quality—issues that disproportionately affected low-income communities. The Africa Week of Action is not just about resisting privatisation but also about advocating for sustainable, public solutions to Africa’s water crisis.

OWORAC’s demands include increased government funding for the water sector, a participatory approach to water governance, and the pursuit of Public-Public Partnerships (PUPs), where public water utilities collaborate to share expertise and resources without the profit-driven motives of private corporations.

“Water justice, and social justice more broadly, requires us to prioritise public welfare over private profits,” Akinbode emphasised. This sentiment is at the heart of OWORAC’s campaign, which seeks to protect the human right to water across Africa.

Through community engagement, media sensitization, and direct advocacy with policymakers, OWORAC aims to amplify the voices of citizens demanding accountability from their governments and an end to corporate impunity.

The stakes are high. As Africa grapples with the twin challenges of climate change and rapid urbanization, access to clean and affordable water will become even more critical.

The struggle for water justice is a fight for the continent’s future, one that requires governments to put the needs of their people above the interests of profit-hungry corporations. In this context, the message from Akinbode, Ikpa, and their fellow activists is clear: the time to act is now. Water is life; it must be protected— not commodified.

