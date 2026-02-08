Owolabi Thanks Makinde For Oyo @50 Award

Former international, Felix Owolabi, popularly known and called Owoblow, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Oyo State government and the leadership of the state for deeming him worthy of being one of the recipients of an award honouring those who have contributed to the success of the state during a reception to celebrate Oyo State at 50.

Owoblow, a member of Nigeria’s first winning team of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1980 has been an integral part of Oyo State-owned team, Shooting Stars Sports Club where he played for over 15 years, winning multiple titles, most especially the CAF Cup (now known as the CAF Confederation Cup) in 1992.

Speaking about the award, the former board member of the Nigeria Premier League who celebrated his 70thbirthday said he was grateful to be alive to receive the award.

“I want to appreciate the governor of Oyo State, Gov. Seyi Makinde and the people of Oyo State for the recognition,” he said. “I am grateful to God for sparing my life to receive such an award while alive and also my family for always being there for me.”