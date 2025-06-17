Share

A Nigerian lawyer and politician based in the United States, Owolabi Salis, is at the verge of setting an outstanding record as the first Nigerian to travel to the space above the Karmal line.

The take-off, which would be coming sooner than later, is undisclosed for strategic security reasons by Blue Origin Space Mission.

A statement recalled the feat achieved by the distinguished Nigerian citizen, scholar and author last year when he blazed a historic trail as the first Black African to travel to both the Arctic and Antarctic divide of the frigid North and South Pole within a season.

According to the statement by Blue Origin Space Mission, sailing along with him on the splendiferous adventure of big global cynosure, are reputable global celebrities, including Allie Kuehnor, Carl, Kuerhnour, Leland Larson, Freeddie Rescignor Jnr. and Jim Sitkin.

Salis, a highly esteemed figure in the American society in a feat of excitement, said: “The prospect that I will be part of this historic space adventure brings for me, one of the greatest excitements.

