Owolabi Salis Listed In Wikipedia As First Nigerian Astronaut

Nigerian-American lawyer and Astronaut, Chief Owolabi Salis, has been officially listed by Wikipedia among the universally recognised lists of people who had successfully travelled to the outer space.

The listing following official recognition by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), globally acclaimed online media, Wikipedia. The Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) described space flight as any flight over 100 kilometers (62 miles) above sea-level, adding that those able to breast the tape above this threshold are awarded with Astronaut Wings.

The globally acclaimed online encyclopedia further recognised the Nigeria-born lawyer and finance technocrat as the first Nigerian to travel to the outer space.

“By this rating, Salis, who was numerically listed as 702, among the hierarchy of officially acknowledged space travellers since the annals of human existence, thus became not only the first, but also the only Nigerian ever to have successfully undertaken the journey in the annals of outer-space adventure,” a statement by his media aide said.

Owolabi, the Astronaut, described the recognition by Wikipedia as immensely gladdening and encouraging, considering the fact that our planet is approximately five billion years old and about 117 billion people had lived in it, out of which only an infinitesimal 720 people had been to space.