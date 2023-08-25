Owoeye Petitions Abiodun, IgGP, Over Invasion Of Eyinwa Odogbolu Property

Estate Consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has raised the alarm over continuous threat to public peace as a result of unlawful activities of land grabbers at Eyinwa road Odogbolu area of Ogun State.

Owoeye in a press statement issued yesterday, said it has become imperative to put an end to the reckless abuse of human rights, malicious disobedience of constituted authorities, as well as brazen disregard for the laws of Ogun State, as enforceable in line with the provisions of the country’s Constitution Owoeye said he has received a number of complaints bordering on activities of unscrupulous individuals who overtime had become atrocious in Odogbolu community.

He said these land grabbers engage in wanton harassment of rightful allottees and criminal trespass on legitimately acquired lands in flagrant violation of the extant laws of Ogun State. Owoeye who claimed that he bought land from rightful family owners said, “It is indeed alarming that the activities of some individuals are in total disregard for the authority of the traditional institution of Odogbolu community.

He said there is a valid judgement of the court that vest ownership of the land on the family. He urged the Inspector General of Police to put an end to harassment of authentic and rightful owners of lands in Odogbolu community.

“I like to appeal to the Inspector General of Police to protect legitimate owners of the land at Eyinwa road Odogbolu area of Ogun State, against the reckless insubordination of land grabbers. We urge Governor Dapo Abiodun to reverse the ugly situation and restore the honour and pride deserved by the legally recognised custodians of culture and heritage of Odogbolu land.

Meanwhile, community leaders in Odogbolu have described Owoeye as a peaceful leader, who has confidence in the judiciary and the rule of law. “We like to state categorically that Owoeye is a peaceful and law-abiding person. He refrains from any act of lawlessness, and applied emotional intelligence in the face of challenge and provocation.