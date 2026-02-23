Owoeye Hails Fayoade’s Promotion To DIG, Applauds Egbetokun’s Reform Drive

Renowned estate developer and consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has hailed the promotion of Mustapha Adegoke Fayoade to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), describing the elevation as richly deserved and a testament to decades of exemplary service.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday, Owoeye said Fayoade’s advancement reflects merit, professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty.

He described the senior officer as “A disciplined, intelligent and refined gentleman whose integrity and leadership qualities have consistently set him apart.”

He expressed confidence in Fayoade’s capacity to further strengthen national security and institutional reforms within the Force.

Reacting to the development, Owoeye said the promotion came as no surprise to those familiar with Fayoade’s distinguished career.

“He has excelled at every stage of his service. This elevation is a fitting reward for hard work, courage and consistent professionalism,” he stated.

Owoeye described the new DIG as an officer who blends firmness with humility.

“He is courageous in enforcing the law, yet approachable and respectful. That rare combination has earned him the admiration of colleagues and the public alike,” he added.

The developer further emphasised that Fayoade’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and innovation has contributed significantly to crime-fighting efforts in areas under his command.

Owoeye also commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for what he termed purposeful leadership and ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, the IGP’s focus on professionalism, discipline and modernisation is yielding measurable results.

He expressed confidence that Fayoade would justify the trust reposed in him and continue to uphold the highest standards of policing.