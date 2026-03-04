Owoeye Hails Disu’s Appointment As IGP

Renowned estate developer and consultant, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has congratulated the newly appointed Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, describing his elevation as richly deserved and a testament to decades of exemplary service in the Nigeria Police Force.

Owoeye said the appointment of Disu marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism and efficiency within the nation’s security architecture, particularly in the policing system.

In a statement made available to journalists, the property expert noted that Disu’s advancement reflects merit, professionalism and unwavering dedication to duty.

He described the new police chief as “a disciplined, intelligent and refined gentleman whose integrity and leadership qualities have consistently set him apart.”

According to Owoeye, Disu’s track record in various commands across the country demonstrates courage, strategic thinking and a deep commitment to public safety.

He stated that the Inspector-General’s career trajectory shows a consistent pattern of excellence, adding that his wealth of experience positions him to tackle contemporary security challenges confronting the nation.

Owoeye expressed confidence that under Disu’s leadership, the Nigeria Police Force would witness renewed vigour, enhanced operational efficiency and improved community relations.

He further said that the appointment has rekindled hope among Nigerians who desire a safer and more secure environment for businesses and families to thrive.

The estate developer noted that effective policing is critical to economic growth, stressing that a secure environment encourages investment, property development and overall national prosperity.

Owoeye also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as foresight and sound judgment in appointing Disu as Inspector-General of Police.

He said the President’s decision underscores a commitment to rewarding competence and integrity in public service, adding that such leadership choices would strengthen public confidence in government institutions.

While congratulating Tunji Disu, Owoeye urged him to remain steadfast, impartial and committed to justice in the discharge of his new responsibilities.

He concluded by wishing the new Inspector-General a successful tenure, expressing optimism that his leadership would usher in a new era of safety, stability and trust in Nigeria’s policing system.