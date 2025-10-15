Owode Onirin Market Killing: Court Adjourns Matter To November 13

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana has said that the Owode Onirin Spare Parts Market Traders are no longer interested in the settlement plan of parties in the land dispute following the recent murder of six traders at the market.

The legal luminary, who is seeking to be joined in the case alleged that the traders were murdered by security agents that have been set free.

At the Lagos State High Court where the case resumed for hearing on Monday, traders of the market, families of the murdered victims, members of civil society groups and sympathisers thronged the court.

When the case, which was slated for settlement over a land dispute was mentioned, Mr Falana, SAN, told the court that there was no basis for settlement following the murder of the six traders.

Counsel to Kosofe Local Government, Muhammed Usman, told the court that they were not aware of the situation and were ready to withdraw the earlier service as the court is yet to grant his Application.

Counsel to the judgement creditor told the court that parties were in the office of the Attorney- General of Lagos State for settlement and was objected to by Femi Falana, SAN.

After hearing from counsel to parties in the case, the trial judge, Justice Savage asked counsels to go and do the necessary service and return to the court on November 13.

After proceedings, Mr Falana, while addressing the traders and journalists, said those involved in the killing of the traders must be re-arrested to face justice.

Counsel to Kosofe LGA, Usman declined to comment on the day’s proceedings, while counsel to the judgement creditor did not also comment.