Owode Onirin Market Clash: Counsel To Accused Urges Police To Do More To Unravel Dead Victims

Detectives from the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations Department of the Lagos State Police Com- mand have begun investigations into the identities of the people who were reportedly killed at the Owode Onirin Market clash recently in the state.

The police in the state had on August 27, claimed that three people were killed in the crisis, with the traders later claiming that a total of seven people died in the clash.

There have been reports that those who were allegedly killed during the clash at the market were bodies of suspected cult members who were earlier killed and their bodies found in a river at the Ikorodu area of the state.

Sources at the Lagos Police Command SCID, who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with our correspondent said that detec- tives visited the Ikorodu mortuary at the weekend to ascertain the numbers.

One of the counsels to Akeem Ariori, the Chair- man / CEO of Prosperous Ariori Golden Venture, who was declared wanted over the incident ,Olayinka Sanni said “the police are working on their preliminary investigations so far.”

Sanni noted that, “I know that it will get to this, the CP was there on the day of the incident, did he see any dead body. They (the police) were quick to declare Ariori wanted, even before any investigations.

“Up till now, no single member of those who were allegedly killed has come to report or make any official statement at the SCID Panti.” He challenged that, “If truly seven traders died at the market on that day, let us have their identities, their shops and their picture. Where are the videos from the scene of the killing?