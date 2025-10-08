Owode Onirin Killings: Traders Petition Lagos Assembly

Traders from Owode Onirin Market yesterday staged a peaceful protest to the Lagos State House of Assembly over the alleged killings of six people around the market on August 27, 2025.

The traders, who stormed Alausa Secretariat in their number to register their dissatisfaction with the killings, also submitted a petition addressed to the House dated October 7. The petition was written on their behalf by the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), and signed by its President, Comrade Alex Omotehinse.

The group said; “we write with profound grief, outrage, and an unyielding demand for justice over the massacre of six innocent traders at the Owode-Onirin Motor Spare Parts Market on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.” CHSR then condemned the “barbaric and unheard-of demand that families of the slain traders must pay for postmortem examinations before reclaiming their loved ones’ bodies.”

The group added that it is a daylight robbery and heartless extortion of the poor, adding that, “grieving families who have lost their breadwinners, where do the aged parents, widows, and infants of the victims find money to pay for autopsies ordered by the same state that failed to protect their loved ones? “This cruelty is nothing but a deliberate ploy to intimidate and discour- age the victims’ families from seeking justice, is justice now a privilege re- served for the rich and the politically connected?