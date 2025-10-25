Owode Onirin: Group Demands Arrest, Prosecution Of Perpetrators Of Killings

The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR) has demanded the prosecution of the alleged killers of six traders in Owode Onirin Market on Wednes- day August 27, and the compensation of the families of the victims. Addressing a press conference on the issue, the President of CHSR, Com- rade Alex Omotehinse, spoke against the cover-up regarding the incident.

It was also demanded that “the Lagos State Government must immediately compensate the victims’ families and facilitate free post-mortem examinations without financial extortion. “The Federal Government, National Assembly, NHRC, NBA, and civil society must jointly ensure that justice is done.”

Omotehinse added that the victims; Mr Seyi Akinboye, Mr Adeoye Taiwo, Mr Dare Mufutau, Mr Aderemi Adeoye Hakeem, Mr Abraham Idowu Temilola, and Mr Wale Adebayo were legitimate traders, who he said had petitioned the state government for protection from the constant harassment and illegal demolition of their shops.

He said: “They were not criminals. They were breadwinners, fathers, and community members. “Eyewitnesses, video recordings, photographs, and firsthand accounts by families and co-traders confirm that these men were killed in cold blood within the market premises during the assault.

“The incident was also documented by reputable media outlets within 48 hours of the attack. “The Owode-Onirin massacre is not a rumour. It is a painful reality etched in the hearts of widows, orphans, and traders who watched their colleagues slaughtered in broad daylight.”