Owode Onirin: Court Adjourns Matter To January 22

Justice Savage of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, has adjourned the matter involving the Lagos State Government and traders in Owode Onirin Spare Parts Market to Thursday, January 22, 2026. After hearing the submission of the counsels, the judge ordered the parties to respond to the various affidavits that they had been served on the matter. He also urged the traders to send representatives to the court on the next adjourned date instead of trooping to the court in large numbers.

Recall that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Femi Falana, when the matter came up in October, had said that the Owode Spare Parts Market Traders were no longer interested in the settlement plan of the parties in the land dispute following the recent murder of six traders at the market.

The legal luminary, who sought to be joined in the case, alleged that the traders were murdered by some security agents that have been set free. Traders of Owode Spare Parts Market and members of the civil society groups and sympathisers were present at the court when the case resumed on Thursday