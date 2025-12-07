Owode Academy-ayegun Road Needs Immediate Attention

Dear Editor,

The stretch of road linking the Academy to Ayegun in Ibadan, Oyo State, has become a nightmare for commuters, traders and residents alike. What was once a modest thoroughfare has deteriorated into a corridor of potholes, broken pavement and unchecked hazards.

The situation is no longer a mere inconvenience; it is a public-safety crisis that demands swift action from the authorities. The condition poses a direct threat to lives; potholes as wide as car tyres appear without warning, forcing drivers to swerve or apply the brakes abruptly.

Such manoeuvres increase the likelihood of collision, especially at night when visibility is poor, and there are pedestrians, many of whom are schoolchildren. Academy residents are forced to take the risk of being struck by vehicles attempting to avoid the damaged sections.

The Oyo State Ministry of Works should prioritise a full resurfacing of the Academy-to-Ayegun stretch, employing durable materials that can withstand the region’s heavy rains. In parallel, a regular maintenance schedule including routine pothole filling, vegetation trimming and drainage clearance must be instituted and vigorously enforced. Equally important is the need for community involvement.

Local leaders and residents should be empowered to report maintenance issues promptly through a dedicated hotline or mobile app, creating a feedback loop that ensures problems are addressed before a crisis.

We urge the government to act decisively by committing to a full resurfacing, establishing a sustainable maintenance regime, and engaging the public regularly. Fareedah Adewunmi Tajudeen writes from Ayegun Olomi, Ibadan, Oyo State

Is this road jinxed?

Dear Editor,

The poser above is in respect of the Osogbo–Ilesa Road in Osun State. For decades, not much attention had been paid to any comprehensive rehabilitation of this vital road. There had been a series of haphazard interventions, like the construction of one or two new bridges and some spot patchings thereon.

Incidentally, this road had been one of the busiest in this area of the state. Over the years, people going to Ekiti State, Ondo State, Edo State, and up to the Eastern states have been plying this route. Also, it has always been a road on which you can safely travel at most times of the day and the night, right from the days of the famous “Ajanaku Transport Service”.

Even in recent times, the road played a crucial role in easing the accommodation problem in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. When the state was created, many officers had to live in Ilesa and environs to come to work in Osogbo.

All the same, successive governments have refused to acknowledge the usefulness of this vital road and effect a comprehensive rehabilitation. The social and economic benefits that can be derived from making this road pliable can hardly be overemphasised.

Incidentally, the road passes through some ‘food basket’ areas, and hence you can easily find various farm products always displayed for sale along the route. On top of this, the route is, and can serve better, as a connecting one for people in Osogbo and, by extension, people from adjoining states of Oyo and Kwara to connect to Akure, Ile-Ife and hence to Edo and other states in the East and the South South.

I am surprised that over the years, our political rulers have not realised the importance of rehabilitating “connecting roads” like this Osogbo Ilesa route and their potential for improving the general welfare of the people. Instead, there is this obsession with dualising township roads, which are damn expensive and fraught with attendant discomfort and dislocations to the general public.

I am therefore passionately pleading that the current administrations, federal or state, should please see to the immediate rehabilitation/modernisation of this very crucial road. Posterity will never forget whoever or whatever organisation does this. ’Femi Osunro writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

The quiet crisis: Nigeria’s looming food insecurity

Dear Editor,

Nigeria is gradually slipping into a food crisis that threatens not just its economic stability but the very survival of millions of its citizens. The warning signs have been evident for years declining agricultural productivity, rising insecurity in farming communities, inadequate storage facilities, and heavy dependence on food imports. Yet, little has been done to address the situation comprehensively.

Today, the country finds itself at a crossroads where hunger is no longer a distant fear but a daily reality for many households. One of the primary drivers of this looming crisis is insecurity. Vast farmlands in the country’s food-producing regions, particularly in the North, have been abandoned due to banditry, kidnapping, and clashes between farmers and herders.

Farmers in states such as Borno, Zamfara, Benue, and Kaduna live in constant fear of attacks, making it nearly impossible to cultivate crops. This disruption has led to a sharp reduction in the supply of essential food items, driving up prices in markets nationwide.

For the average Nigerian family, feeding three times a day has become a luxury rather than a right. Beyond insecurity, climate change has worsened the situation. Erratic rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and devastating floods have all contributed to the reduction of crop yields.

For instance, the 2022 floods destroyed farmlands in over 30 states, leading to severe shortages of staples such as rice, maize, and yams. Despite repeated warnings from environmental experts, government responses have remained reactive rather than proactive.

Investments in irrigation, droughtresistant crops, and flood control infrastructure remain far below what is required to safeguard food production. Another major concern is the collapse of Nigeria’s once-thriving agricultural value chain.

Poor road networks mean that farmers who manage to produce crops struggle to transport them to urban markets. Post-harvest losses account for up to 40% of total production, as perishable goods rot away due to a lack of storage facilities and processing industries.

This inefficiency not only affects food availability but also discourages farmers who receive little to no reward for their hard work. The rising cost of living Is further compounding the crisis. Inflation, particularly food inflation, has been on a steep upward trend, making even the most basic food items unaffordable.

Families that once could afford a balanced diet are now forced to settle for less, leading to widespread malnutrition. For children, this poses a long-term danger as poor nutrition affects growth, learning capacity, and overall health.

The situation is even more alarming in rural communities and among internally displaced persons who rely heavily on humanitarian aid. Addressing this quiet crisis requires urgent and deliberate action. First, the government must restore security in farming communities to allow farmers to return to their fields without fear.

Second, there must be renewed investment in modern agricultural practices, including mechanisation, irrigation, and access to improved seedlings. Third, building storage and processing facilities will reduce post-harvest losses and create jobs for young people.

Finally, Nigeria must reduce its dependence on food imports by strengthening local production and supporting smallholder farmers, who make up the backbone of the agricultural sector. If these steps are not taken, the consequences will be devastating.

Food insecurity will continue to deepen poverty, fuel social unrest, and weaken national stability. Nigeria has the land, manpower, and potential to feed itself and even export food, but only if leaders treat this crisis with the urgency it deserves.

The time to act is now before hunger becomes the defining tragedy of a nation blessed with so much agricultural wealth. Muhammad Samaila Muhammad writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri, Borno State

Encouraging practical innovation in agricultural engineering programmes

Dear Editor,

I write to highlight an urgent and important opportunity for Agricultural Engineering departments across Nigerian universities. While the discipline remains critical to national development, there is a widening gap between academic output and the practical needs of Nigerian farmers.

This gap can and should be closed through deliberate emphasis on innovation, hands-on design work, and problem-solving that reflects local realities. Students of Agricultural Engineering should be actively encouraged—and required to apply their training by developing simple, cost-effective, and affordable tools that ordinary farmers can use to increase productivity.

Nigeria’s farming population is dominated by smallholder farmers, and an estimated 99.9 per cent do not have the financial capacity to acquire tractors or advanced mechanised equipment. As a result, our communities continue to rely on manual labour, with low yields, low efficiency, and high drudgery.

The purpose of university education is not merely to teach theory but to cultivate creators, innovators, and solution-oriented engineers who can design workable, scalable technologies suited to Nigeria’s agricultural landscape. Theoretical concepts that do not translate into practical value do little to challenge students’ curious and inventive minds, nor do they contribute meaningfully to national growth.

I have seen a simple tool as a practical challenge. It exemplifies the type of accessible, problem-solving engineering that our institutions should champion. I encourage universities to integrate similar design projects into their curriculum projects that require students to think critically, engage real-life constraints, and produce functional prototypes that Nigerian farmers can adopt without financial strain.

If Nigerian universities take the lead in this direction, we can unlock a new generation of engineers capable of transforming agriculture, improving yields, reducing labour burdens, and supporting food security.

I respectfully urge all Agricultural Engineering programs to prioritise practical innovation and to commit to developing solutions that directly address Nigeria’s agricultural challenges.

This shift is essential for the future competitiveness of our agricultural sector and the relevance of our engineering education. ‘Dipo Aliu writes from Texax

Appeal to National Assembly: Ensure women’s representation in parliament

Dear Editor,

I urge the National Assembly to include a provision for special seats for women in parliament, allocating 30% of elected posts for women, in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Countries like Argentina, Rwanda, Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, New Zealand, Iceland, and the USA have made significant progress in increasing women’s representation in leadership.

It’s time Nigeria followed suit. Allocating special seats for women in parliament will give them a voice in leadership and decision-making, promoting inclusive governance and empowering women.

I appeal to the National Assembly to consider this amendment and ensure Nigeria’s progress towards equitable representation. Shehu Bello Shuni writes via 08035114465.