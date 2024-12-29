Share

The selection of Prince Adesuyi Haastrup as the Owa Obokun-elect of Ijesaland in Osun State, has sparked a heated controversy.

The Arimoro Royal Family described the process as a violation of Ijesha traditions and judicial orders.

The decision, approved by Governor Ademola Adeleke, has been met with strong opposition, culminating in threats of legal action.

Haastrup, from the Ajimoko Royal Family, was elected by five out of 13 kingmakers in a meeting held at the Ilesa West Local Government Secretariat on Friday, December 27, amidst tight security by police, soldiers, and local Amotekun personnel.

However, the Arimoro Royal Family claims the process disregarded a subsisting court order restraining any selection pending the determination of a suit filed by the Ofokutu Royal lineage.

In a statement signed by Prince Adegoke Arimoro, the family accused the Osun State government and kingmakers of desecrating Ijesha traditions by holding the selection in an unconventional manner, including casting votes at a government secretariat.

The family also alleged irregularities, such as a N10 million development levy on aspirants, exclusion of the Ifa Oracle, and a lack of respect for the rotational principle among ruling houses.

“This is a rape of Ijesha royal tradition. The speedy approval of Haastrup by Governor Adeleke confirms an unholy alliance,” the statement read.

The Arimoro Royal Family’s candidate, Prince Michael Adewale Arimoro, expressed his disappointment at a press conference.

He urged stakeholders to respect judicial processes and traditional customs.

Also, he warned that installing a monarch from the same lineage consecutively marginalizes other ruling houses, threatening the community’s unity.

The family vowed to use all lawful means to nullify Haastrup’s selection.

It emphasizes the need for transparency and adherence to the revered Ifa Oracle in the process.

The Ofokutu Royal Family of the Bilaro Ruling House also rejected Haastrup’s selection, further intensifying the dispute.

