Owo Massacre: Catholic Church, community decry slow pace of justice

A socio-cultural association, ‘Owo is One’, yesterday criticised the police for not bringing to book the masterminds of the June 5, 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Terrorists, who invaded the church shooting and throwing explosives as worshippers were rounding off a special mass to mark Pentecost Sunday, killed 41 people. Although the church has since reopened after the attack, the parish priest Rev. Michael Abuga said attendance has dropped since the incident.

He said the church is worried that justice has not been served since the incident happened last year. In a statement, ‘Owo is One’ National Coordinator, Akinboro Aruwajoye demanded the prosecution of the attackers of the church. This development came as the inauguration of a memorial park in honour of the victims of the attack has been postponed indefinitely due to the absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aruwajoye said: “The pain of the awful day, the stains of the blood spilled, the suffering of the injured, and the dislocations in the lives of the loved ones left behind remain with us. Today, the memory of the sad day comes back in a flurry, we refuse to be intimidated, and rather we stand united and remind ourselves that the eternal prize of security is vigilance. “We pray that the souls of the departed rest in the bosom of the Lord. We salute the courage of the survivors and condole again the loved ones left behind.”

The group added: “We as people refuse to be cowed. We stand together to condemn evil and remain united to grow a better society where our people can pursue their dreams and achieve the best of their possibilities. “Till date, the perpetrators have not been brought to book. To this, we appeal to the security agencies to do more on this to bring the evil ones to book through the judicial process.

“We call on the government to do everything to fish out and bring to book these sadist criminals. “Owo was never conquered even in the dark days of history. Owo will not be conquered.”

The monarch of the town, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, asked why those behind the attack have yet to be prosecuted. He said: “We are all disturbed, at a time we heard the news that some people had been arrested.”

“The Nigerian Army came out to give that information and ever since we have not heard about prosecution or investigation, because by now prosecution should have been started after much investigation, we are surprised that this matter is not being talked about anymore.

“The people that lost their lives cannot just be forgotten so easily like that.

“We are therefore calling on the government once again to live up to expectations, the security agencies must give us information about those arrested.

“We know that they are still about to carry out investigations and we must see that those who attacked the church are brought to book.”