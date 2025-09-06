Owo Killings: Aiyedatiwa Hails DSS Over Prosecution Of Suspects

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has vowed that his administration would not relent in the pursuit of justice for victims of the June 5, 2022, terrorist attack in Owo, describing security as a top priority for the state.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in the Owo Local Government Area of the state, was attacked in 2022, leaving several dead and others injured, leading to the building of a monument in memory of the victims.

Aiyedatiwa spoke at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Akure, during the 15th Episcopal Anniversary and 35th priestly ordination anniversary of the Bishop of Ondo Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, where he was the Special Guest of Honour.

The governor described Bishop Arogundade as a beacon of hope and an embodiment of peace, justice, and human dignity, whose pastoral leadership has touched countless lives in Ondo State and beyond.

The Governor praised the Catholic Church for its significant contributions to education, healthcare, and social development in the state and the country.

He noted that his administration has continued to invest heavily in security infrastructure, disclosing that 75 Hilux vehicles, equipped with modern security gadgets, were recently procured to strengthen the operations of security agencies in the state. According to him, this is in addition to the monthly provision of logistics to security operatives.

He said, “The combined effect of this collaboration is the wide acknowledgement of Ondo State as one of the most secure and safest in Nigeria.

“While our people carry on their daily businesses with a sense of safety, it has also translated to massive investors coming to do business in Ondo State,” he said.

Speaking on the Owo massacre, the Governor recalled with pain how about 40 worshippers were killed when terrorists armed with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and rifles attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. He added that dozens of survivors still carry the scars of the attack.

Aiyedatiwa revealed that security agencies, through collaboration between the federal and state governments, have arrested suspects linked to the attack, including Idris Omeiza, Al-Quasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Abubakar, who are now being prosecuted by the Department of State Security (DSS).

According to him, “We pray that the memories of the Owo victims be blessed forever. As we continue to seek justice for them, let us stand together against terror’s might and other forms of criminality.

“In unity and love, we will find the strength to heal the wounds, mend broken hearts, and ensure a safer Sunshine State,” Aiyedatiwa declared.

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade, expressed appreciation to the people and government for the return of missionary schools to the church.

Arogundade assured that the institutions would remain committed to providing quality education anchored on sound moral values to groom future leaders.

He added that marking thirty-five years of priesthood and fifteen years as Bishop of the Ondo Diocese, Bishop Arogundade also reflected on his pastoral journey, urging the newly ordained priests to remain steadfast in their devotion to God and service to humanity.

Arogundade thanked the governor for personally gracing the event, promising that the Catholic church will continue to offer prayers and support for his administration.

The Governor witnessed the unveiling of the new multipurpose hall of the church, joining the priests and dignitaries on a tour of the facilities in the building.