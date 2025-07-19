Owo Council Trains Students On Drone Construction

No fewer than 123 students and youths in Ondo State have been trained on drone construction in a capacity-building programme facilitated by the Owo Local Government Area to mark the 2025 World Youth Skills Day.

The training, held in collaboration with King’s College African Leadership Centre, also featured sessions on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics, equipping participants with relevant digital skills for the future.

Declaring the programme open at the council secretariat, the Chairman of Owo Local Government, Tope Omolayo, said the initiative was part of efforts to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the United Nations World Youth Skills Day.

Omolayo explained that the UN General Assembly established the day to equip young people with technical and vocational skills that would enable them to become co-creators of a fairer digital future.

“I am particularly delighted that students and youths in Owo are marking this occasion with a local tech training on made-in-Nigeria drone construction,” he said. “These young innovators will soon embark on a global tech tour to showcase their inventions at drone and innovation events in the United Kingdom and Canada.”

Highlighting the security challenges in Owo, the chairman noted that the training was also aimed at empowering local youths with tools to enhance security through drone technology and GPS tracking.

“Owo has a vast landmass. If we harness space technology by training our youths on drone innovation, we can mitigate insecurity in our forests and rural communities,” he stated.

He recounted traumatic events that have plagued the local government, including the coordinated armed robbery attacks on multiple banks on March 26, 2015, which led to the death of seven police officers and several civilians, as well as the tragic massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church on June 5, 2022, during which over 40 worshippers lost their lives.

“Since 2016, Owo has suffered from repeated kidnappings and banditry, especially along the Owo–Benin and Owo–Akure roads and in rural areas like Ifon, Emure, and Ute,” he added.

Omolayo said this year’s commemoration is a driver of positive change, aimed at empowering youths and promoting the ethical use of technology to address insecurity and build a more peaceful and inclusive society.

He applauded young innovators such as Adeleye Toeheed Olatunbosun, Eriyo Merit Esoye, Rufus Oboh, and Oguntade Oluwarotimi Felix, who received the 2025 World Youth Skills Day monetary awards for their outstanding creations.

Speaking at the event, the Co-founder of the King’s College African Leadership Centre, Mrs. Bolajoko Taiwo Olapeju-Ayeni, said the year’s theme focused on youth empowerment through artificial intelligence and digital skills. She urged the participants to use the knowledge gained to become trailblazers in technological innovation.

One of the award recipients, Shanu-Abu Fabian, who was recognised for his work in educational robotics, thanked the council chairman for the opportunity and pledged to apply the skills to benefit Owo communities.