Owo Church Attack: Court Denies Suspects’ Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday declined the bail request made by five suspects who were allegedly involved in the murder of over 40 worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State.

Ruling on the bail application, the presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, held that the charge against the defendants was a capital offence which is not bailable, and granted an accelerated trial and scheduled the next hearing for October 19.

Nwite said that the defendants were accused of belonging to a dangerous terrorist organisation capable of intimidating witnesses and undermining the trial.

He upheld the arguments of the Department of State Services (DSS), which maintained that the evidence against the accused was weighty and could not be dismissed

The judge further agreed with the DSS that the defendants posed a flight risk, noting that the claim they might abscond if granted bail was not challenged by the defence.

Nwite also ruled that the five accused persons failed to present credible sureties to guarantee their appearance in court, adding that the DSS’s position — that granting bail would amount to judicial risk was not refuted by their lawyers.