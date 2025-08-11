Owo Attack: FG Arraigns Five Suspects In Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned the five suspected terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on June 5, 2022, where scores of worshippers were killed.

New Telegraph reports that the five suspects were escorted into the courtroom by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at about 9:05 am, including Idris Omeiza, Al Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, Abdulhaleem Idris and Momoh Otuho Abubakar.

The suspects will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) prosecuting the case on the FG’s behalf.

According to the AGF, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025, nine counts were preferred against the defendants.

In the charge filed and signed by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions in the Federal Ministry of Justice, the suspects, and others who are at large, were alleged to have, sometime in 2021, joined and became members of the Al-Shabaab Terrorist Group.

They were alleged to have their “cell in Kogi and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. ”

In count two, they were alleged to have on May 30, 2022; June 3, 2022 and June 4, 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA in Kogi and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, where you agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which they carried out on June 5, 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.