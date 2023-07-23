Owerri-Onitsha Express Way: A Major Road In Need Of FG’s Attention

Recently, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State commenced the intervention work on the erosion cutting off Anambra State from the rest of the states in the South East and South South. OKEY MADUFORO reports of the horrible experience of motorists and other users of the Owerri-Onitsha road

When in the year, 2003, the then President Olusegun Obasanjo flagged off the construction of the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway, it came as a relief to the five states in the South East geopolitical zone as well as their kit and kin at the Niger Delta states close to the area. The Consolidated Construction Company CCC was to construct the road up to the Assumpta Catholic Cathedral Owerri but the entire arrangement changed as the then Ministry of Works carpeted the company for not mobilizing to site on time.

Against this backdrop, the Owerri end of the project was re-awarded to the Juluis Berger Construction Company, which completed their portion while CCC was still battling with the Anambra end of the project. However, the contract was completed but those years of delay may not have been unconnected with the fate of some portions of the Expressway, which were being washed away by gully erosion and was unfortunately causing serious problems to motorists.

In the last four years, the Anambra end of the Expressway has witnessed collapse of some portions, which include Total Fuel Junction in Ihiala town. Although, work was done on the area ,the palliative work cuts the picture of an interim work, which may likely fail in no distant time. Also is the Akweze- Orifite portion of the road that has very sharp bends and according to a tricycle rider, Mr Jude Nwosu: “What we face at that portion is something else and when it rains, it becomes worse.”

“Last time, two persons lost their Keke on this spot because they didn’t know that the place is deep and they fell in but to the glory of God, nobody died but the flood carried the two Keke and later we found the Keke inside one large ditch.” Mrs Okwy Obidiegwu, a food vendor in the area, blamed the flood from Ozubulu- Nnewi end that empties along the Express way.

“They did not channel the flood well when they were constructing the road and that is where the problems are and you see, most people that use the road are not happy and you know that the bad road is a security threat “, she said. The security threat alleged by the woman was made manifest when Pa Godwin Udorji told this reporter that those collapsed portions have become a rendevous for hoodlums, who capitalize on it to rob motorists.

“At least, every week, you will hear of one incident or the other because you must slow down at that spot and some people would jump out the bush to rob.” Also, at Okija-Madonna area, there has been reported cases of impending gully erosion just like is seen close to the Federal Road Safety facility. Deepening the situation is the activities of sand miners that have been eating deep towards the Expressway and according to residents in the area, it may get to the level of Oba erosion site.

Against this development, Soludo, while inspecting the collapsed area, called on the Federal Government to take action in saving the Onitsha- Owerri Expressway from collapse. So far, about seven vehicles had allegedly fallen into the gully while heavy duty vehicles suffer the pains of the the failed roads. Soludo, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, during an inspection of the site, said that the state government is acting on an emergency basis and cannot wait for the Federal Government to intervene.

He revealed that Anambra State has over 1,000 active gully erosion sites and this incident was just an appetizer, considering other erosion sites in the state. “We are appealing to the Federal Government to quickly intervene and save this road from total collapse,” Ezeajughi said. The Commissioner for Works, Engr. Ifeanyi Okomma, explained that the erosion is a major one, standing at 8 kilometers plus 100 along Onitsha-Owerri Road.

He noted that Anambra State Government is doing an intervention action with Soludo’s approval and arrested the situation by stopping the progression of the erosion, which Tamad Construction Limited has begun already. “Having achieved the first objective al- ready, the second objective is to stop more erosion slide while the state awaits for the Federal Government,” the Commissioner said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Felix Odimegwu, described erosion as an existential threat in the state and called for increased ecological funding. He said the state government has been rendering palliative measures to stabilize the level of damages that has occurred, while pleading to the Federal Government to intervene on erosion crises in the state.

The President-General of Oba Community, Sir Obadi Ifedili, appreciated Soludo for sending his team to inspect the gully erosion that has been a prevailing problem and also pleaded with the Federal Government for a quick reaction because the road is a federal road that leads to other states. The Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South, Mrs. Amaka Obi; Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime; Stakeholders of Oba Community, amongst others, joined in the inspection.

When our reporter visited the Federal Ministry of Works office in Awka, there was no official detailed to speak on the appeal by Soludo nor the state of the road. But a staff at the office said that once the Federal Road Maintenance Agency FEMA is directed to commence work at those portions, it would swing into action. However, the intervention work being executed by the Anambra State government is highly welcome by the people in the area and it is being expected that the job would be far reaching..

It’s also being touted that with work going on the road during the rainy season, it would actually open up water channels, where the flood could be diverted. “With this bold step by Soludo, it is my strong belief that the Oba erosion would be taken care of before the end of this year when the traffic would be much because of the Christmas season”

“We urge the governor to please in the process of tackling the gully erosion, find out where this flood is coming from and re-channel it to any nearby stream or river and if possible, create larger water channels to accommodate the quantity of flood that passes through the highways ” Mr Ogochukwu Nwankwo, a resident in Oba said .

Similarly, the Federal Government is expected to join forces as quickly as possible with the contractors working on the erosion to save the lives and property of the road users and those residing in the town.