Owerri Labour Protest: NLC President Brutalised, Hospitalised

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero was yesterday taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri for treatment after being brutalised during a protest rally which was supposed to have held in the Imo State capital. His ordeal prompted the leadership of the (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to accuse the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mohammed Barde of being behind first the abduction and subsequent assault on the NLC President.

The unions also accused Uzodinma of the habitual use of violence and intimidation as instruments of governance, as has been repeatedly deployed against the Organised Labour in Imo State. These were contained in a press statement jointly signed by Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja Esq. and Comrade Nuhu Toro, the General Secretary of NLC and the Secretary General of TUC respectively.

The labour leaders in their press release, narrated the vicious attack on Imo workers by thugs mobilised by the Imo State Government and led by the governor’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri. The statement read in part: “Just as Nigerian workers gathered earlier this morning led by the leadership of the two labour centres to demonstrate our outrage over the serial and habitual abuse and violation of the rights of workers in the state; the government unleashed blood-cuddling mayhem on the workers.

“Earlier in the morning, policemen had tried to disperse workers who were gathering at the state NLC secretariat without success. This was followed in the usual manner by thugs who were stationed very close to the Secretariat in several Hilux and Toyota trucks. These thugs were later to unleash mayhem on the few workers who had already gathered, smashing car windscreens, delivering machete cuts on some, stabbing many, and inflicting all manner of injuries on the workers.

GSM handsets were snatched, Laptops taken away and monies were forcefully taken away by the hoodlums. “As if that damage was not enough, the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, arrived the venue accompanied by few individual workers to inspect the carnage and to provide the necessary leadership for the trade union action to continue only to be met by policemen who came in their numbers and in several trucks. “The police in their usual manner were accompanied by thugs led by the Special Assistant to the Governor of Imo State on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri.

They descended on the President of the Congress after overpowering the few workers who were left after the initial batter- ing, inflicted heavy injuries and big blows to his head and body and kicked him in the process while dragging him on the ground while the police supervised the mayhem.” According to the statement, after the brutal assault on Ajaero, they bundled him into their waiting van and whisked him away to an unknown destination where he is still being held incommunicado as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic twist to the event, the police claimed that the NLC President was not arrested, but was taken into protective custody to save him from being lynched. The police statement, which was signed by the Imo Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, read in part: “It is pertinent to state that the NLC President was in Owerri as part of arrangements of the Congress to mobilise workers for a mega protest rally in the state.

In the course of their planning, it was reported that suggestions arose for the lockdown of some essential facilities particularly the airport which led to some workers and other individuals resisting the picketing process leading to scuffles and heated arguments and an eventual attack on the person of the president by a mob.”