Owens Hits Back At Macron Over Gender Allegations

American conservative commentator Candace Owens has issued a fiery response to a defamation lawsuit filed by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, following her repeated claims that the French First Lady was born male.

The high-profile case, filed in Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday, accuses Owens of engaging in a “global campaign of humiliation and bullying” by spreading a conspiracy theory alleging that Brigitte Macron, 72, was born as Jean-Michel Trogneux a long-debunked claim originating from French far-right circles.

In a video posted to her YouTube channel, Owens remained defiant, reiterating her position and stating that she welcomed the opportunity to face the Macrons in court.

“You were born a man and you will die a man. That’s the point I’m making,” Owens declared. “So give us a sample. I’ll send my doctors to take your blood. We’ll get to the bottom of it.”

The 22-count civil complaint seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, making it one of the rare instances in which a sitting world leader and spouse have pursued a defamation case in a U.S. court.

The Macrons labeled Owens’ actions as “invasive, dehumanizing, and deeply unjust,” claiming they are frequently confronted by the allegations in public and online.

Under U.S. defamation law, public figures must prove “actual malice”—meaning that a defendant either knowingly spread false information or did so with reckless disregard for the truth.

Owens, known for her far-right views and vocal support for former U.S. President Donald Trump, dismissed the lawsuit as an attempt to silence political dissent.

“I’d like to make it to discovery. I think we owe that to the world,” she said. “We’re revolting against the perverts that run the world… I think you’re sick. I think you’re disgusting.”

While conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron’s gender have circulated online for years, the lawsuit claims Owens’ promotion of the narrative amplified it to a global audience, causing significant reputational damage to the French First Couple.

This case is likely to spark intense legal and political debate, especially concerning freedom of speech, public figure protections, and the ethical limits of online commentary in the digital age.