Owen Mocks EPL Title Contenders After Guardiola Signs New Deal

Former England international, Michael Owen has said Pep Guardiola signing a contract extension with Manchester City represents the “Worst possible news” for clubs aspiring to compete for the Premier League title.

Guardiola’s tenure, which began in 2016, has seen him achieve remarkable success, guiding City to six Premier League titles. Notably, he has led the team to an unprecedented four consecutive titles, a record that no other club has accomplished in the history of English football.

As the current season unfolds, City has started on a less-than-ideal note, currently sitting in second place in the league, trailing five points behind early leaders, Liverpool.

Despite this shaky start, Owen is firm in his belief that Guardiola’s continued presence poses a significant threat to any team harbouring dreams of dethroning the reigning champions.

He took to social media platform X to voice his opinion, stating, “The worst possible news for teams with aspirations of winning The Premier League – Pep Guardiola has signed a contract extension.”

