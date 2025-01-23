Owen Gee Appointed Member Of Canadian Nollywood Film Festivals’ Advisory Boards

Share

The Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and the Brampton International Nollywood Film Festival (BINFF) have announced the appointment of popular Nigerian entertainer, Owen Gee, as an advisory board member for both prestigious film festivals in Canada.

This milestone decision was made by the founder of the festivals, Mr. Tokunbo Jaboro, along with the board of directors, recognising Owen Gee’s exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.

"The decision was made by the festival's founder, Mr. Tokunbo Jaboro, alongside the esteemed board of directors.

Renowned for his innovation, leadership, and deep understanding of the entertainment sector, Owen Gee has excelled in various capacities, including comedy, filmmaking, music, and community engagement.

His impressive background in international diplomacy further positions him as a valuable asset in navigating the global entertainment landscape.

“Owen Gee is celebrated for his leadership, innovation and deep understanding of the entertainment sector, having excelled in various roles including comedy, filmmaking, music and community engagement.

His extensive background in international diplomacy further enhances his capability to navigate the complexities of the global entertainment landscape making him an invaluable asset to TINFF and BINFF.”

Welcoming Owen Gee to the advisory board, Mr. Tokunbo Jaboro expressed his enthusiasm, “We are excited to welcome Owen Gee to our advisory board. His remarkable contributions to the African comedy and film industry, coupled with his passion for community engagement will greatly benefit our mission of promoting Nollywood and African cinema in Canada.”

Owen Gee’s appointment comes shortly after the success of the 2024 editions of TINFF and BINFF, where his documentary Nigeria Laughs 1.0 earned four prestigious awards, further spotlighting the global relevance of African storytelling.

This recognition underscores the significance of African storytelling and the importance of cultural representation in the film industry."

This recognition underscores the significance of African storytelling and the importance of cultural representation in the film industry.”

Sharing his excitement about the new role, Owen Gee expressed his commitment to advancing Nollywood and African cinema, “I am honoured to join TINFF and BINFF as an advisory board member and to help shape the future of Nollywood and African entertainment in Canada.”

With this new position, Owen Gee is set to play a pivotal role in furthering the influence of Nollywood and African cinema on the global stage, strengthening cultural ties between Africa and the world.

