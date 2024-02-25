Owelle Uwechue Goes Home in Blaze of Glory

For two days – January 25 – 26, the sleepy town of Ogwuashi-Uku, Delta State became frenetic as people from all walks of life gathered to bid Owelle George Nwokocha Uwechue(SAN, FNIALS), farewell. JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, who was there, reports

The sleepy town of Ogwuashi-Uku, Delta State, came alive Thursday 25 and Friday 26, January 2024, as people from all walks of life gathered in the ancient town for the rites of passage for an illustrious son of the soil – Owelle George Nwokocha Uwechue, who went the way of all mortals on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The event, which began a week earlier in Lagos, saw members of the bench and bar converge for a special session at the Lagos High Court, Oba Akinjobi Way, GRA, Ikeja. It was a celebration of life for the late legal icon and one- time Chairman of the Body of Benchers, as many senior lawyers and notable public figures paid tribute to the deceased. The late Uwechue, a foremost senior lawyer and a former legislator, who rose to become Nigeria’s Speaker pro- tempore died, at the age of 85.

The late sage’s family, in collaboration especially with the alumni of G. N. Uwechue & Co., rolled out several activities to celebrate his life. The Special Court Session organised by the Lagos State Judiciary in honour of the foremost senior lawyer and member of the Inner Bar was well attended. The solemn ceremony was reserved for senior lawyers, who achieved extraordinary distinction in their professional careers, with the Lagos State Chief Judge, Justice Kazeem Alogba, as the Chief Host. Justice Alogba described Uwechue as an erudite senior lawyer, who would be sorely missed by the legal profession. In a tribute by the Body of Benchers signed by its Chairman, Justice Mary Odili, and delivered on its behalf by Deacon Dele Adesina (SAN), it noted that “Chief George Uwechue (SAN) was a quintessential practitioner, a rare gem, a great leader, an epitome of humility, a mentor and a respected elder Statesman.”

Odili added: “He distinguished and made a name for himself within and outside the legal profession. He was one Nigerian that served the legal profession and the nation diligently and meritoriously in various capacities.”A foremost Maritime Lawyer, Mr Louis Mbanefo(SAN), on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), noted: “So much has been said about his brilliance as a lawyer and his astuteness as a politician,” adding that Uwechue “appeared as counsel in a large number of important cases and played an active role in the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association.”

He added: “Uwechue became a Life Bencher and Chairman of the Body of Benchers.” The tributes shifted to Asaba, capital of the home state of Uwechue, who many believed deserved all the accolades. The Rimi (St John’s) College Kaduna Old Boys Association (RSCKOBA) of which Uwechue was a prominent member, was not left out. In a tribute titled: “Tribute to a Quintessential Old Boy. the National President, Ibrahim Francis Ogboro, said Uwechue was an illustrious and top-class lawyer, well known to many and would be well extolled during the funeral.” Ogboro said before Uwechue became a lawyer, the future was already looking bright for him when he attended Saint John’s College Kaduna between 1952 and 1957. He quoted his schoolmates as describing Uwechue “as a serious student, very friendly; a brilliant leader of men; a true – blue blood old boy; a blue-blood Nigerian icon and a perfect gentleman.

His leadership qualities were so easily discernible that in his final year in 1957, he became the Senior Prefect of the college.” Also, he said that Uwechue followed his exploits in the college with sterling activities as an Old Boy of the college, as he placed the Old Boys Association at the top of his priorities and always did all he could to project the association; he sponsored many of the association’s events and was of assistance to many old boys, who needed one help or the other. He was a chairman of the Lagos branch of the Association where for more than 30 years, he hosted the old boys’ meetings in November, which coincided with the celebration of his birthday at his Dolphin Estate Residence at Ikoyi, Lagos. He is ever ready to receive old boys, seniors and juniors at his house. “We shall miss Owelle’s cheerfulness; humanness, resourcefulness, knowledge and camaraderie.”

Thereafter, the ceremony shifted to Asaba, the capital of Delta State, where Owelle hailed from. At the High Court of Justice, where the Special Court Session was held, just like in Lagos, it was torrents of tributes and accolades. The President, Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, extolled the virtues of Owelle, saying, “Owelle George Uwechue was an active and committed Barman. He was a representative of the Nigerian Bar Association in the Body of Benchers for 17 years before he was appointed a Life Bencher. “He also served our nation to the best of his abilities and in varying capacities, having served as Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Member of the Rules Advisory Committee that drafted the Supreme Court Rules, 1985 (as Amended) and Member of Federal House of Representatives representing Aniocha Federal Constituency, in the old Bendel State.

“Indeed, he was a statesman to the core. He distinguished himself as a true professional, who practised law with dignity, and honour, displaying regard for the highest standard of professional ethics and discipline. The learned silk will be remembered for his commitment to the Bar and the cause of the nation.” The Special Court Session was followed the same day by a Wake Keep for Uwechue, who was also the traditional Prime Minister or Owelle of Ogwashi-Uku. This set the stage for the Funeral Service which held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State. The funeral service was immediately followed by a solemn interment ceremony at the Owelle of Ogwashi-Uku Villa witnessed by the clergy and family members. Guests were entertained in a massive customized tent within the palatial and expansive premises, heralding condolence visits by friends, well-wishers and in-laws among others. On hand to bid ‘Owelle, the Law’ farewell were former governors Chris Ngige, Peter Obi, members of the Lagos Branch of the Old Boys, led by Sulu Kassim (Chairman) and others.