Owan Marathon: Edo Speaker Pledges Support

The Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Blessing Agbebaku, has pledged support for the annual Owan 10km Marathon scheduled for January 3, 2026.

Agbebaku made the commitment on Tuesday when the organisers of the race, led by its founder, Mr. Chris Ojo of the Global Bridge Initiative, paid him a courtesy visit in Benin.

Commending the organisers for sustaining the annual event, the Speaker said it was time well-meaning Nigerians, especially Edo indigenes supported the initiative, given its multiplier effect on youth development.

According to him, the marathon will help curb social vices among young people by offering them a productive platform to channel their energy.

“There is a need for everyone to be involved in youth-oriented activities that help redirect their energy away from vices that hinder their growth and development,” he said.

“My plan is to ensure that the Owan Marathon initiative evolves into a statewide event where athletes who will represent Edo State in national and international competitions can be discovered.”

Earlier, the Convener and President of Global Bridge Initiative, Mr. Chris Ojo, said the marathon was created to discover and groom athletic talents for global competitiveness.

He noted that the annual race, now in its fifth edition remains a vital platform for youth development through sports.

Ojo also briefed the Speaker on the Village Register project, an initiative beginning with Owan communities to properly document residents.

During the visit, he presented the Speaker’s official kit for the marathon.

It would be recalled that the organisers had previously disclosed plans to sponsor outstanding athletes from Owan communities to the Sports University in Afuze once the institution commences full academic activities. The sponsorship will be awarded to top performers in the annual 10km race.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to further promote Owan’s cultural heritage, a number of side events have been lined up for the 2026 edition. Prize money for the race has also been increased in line with current economic realities.

According to the organisers, “The 2026 edition will not only increase prize money but will also expand into a cultural and community festival. Highlights include the Mr. & Miss Owan Contest (Owan Cultural Ambassador Contest) and a free medical outreach to provide vital healthcare services to residents.

“The goal is to showcase both the cultural and athletic strength of Owan while giving back to the community through health initiatives.”