Owan-Enoh Thanks Tinubu For Approving N12bn For National Teams

…Says Super Eagles coach not paid for 15 months

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan-Enoh has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the sum of N12 billion to offset debts owed to the Super Eagles and other national teams in the country.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving service in Ikom, Cross River Central at the weekend, Owan-Enoh also revealed that Super Eagles coach, Jose’ Peseiro is being owed fifteen months’ salaries, while Super Eagles players are being owed a backlog of allowances.

Owan -Enoh however, said President Tinubu has approved the needed funds for the senior team to prosecute the campaign for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, assuring that the situation would be handled soon.

“Let me assure you that no President has shown support for the senior national team and Nigerian Football as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have a commitment to return Joy and happiness to Nigerian homes because when we win, there’s happiness spread across the land and we are working hard.

“The senior team national coach has not been paid for 15 months. The salary is about $1.350 million. The senior national team and another national team, females under 20 had a backlog of unpaid allowance, unpaid promises and all of that piling up close to about 12 billion. The president has approved all of that payment.

“There’s no better way to show support and leadership than what he has done and as I go to Lagos to challenge the senior national team to know what they are doing and that the whole country will be waiting in anticipation of the outcome of that match,” he said.

He added: “People say I got the toughest job as the minister of Sports development. It’s only in sports that we are competing with other regions of the globe, competing with the rest of the world in the Olympics and Paralympics. This is a sector that is very controversial, every step you take is controversial but to the glory of God. I’m able to navigate that.”