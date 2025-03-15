Owambe Thieves to hit Cinemas at Easter

Share

Nollywood’s latest release, ‘Owambe Thieves’, is set to hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, April 18, 2025, delivering an intense mix of suspense, deception, and high-stakes drama.

Produced by Eniola Ajao and directed by Adeoluwa Owu (who also directed A Tribe Called Judah, Jagun Jagun), the film follows a struggling married couple who take a desperate gamble for survival. Their decision pulls them into a dangerous web of power, betrayal, and consequences they never saw coming.

The soon-to-released movie features a stellar cast that includes Fathia Balogun, Sola Sobowale, Odunlade Adekola, Denrele Edun, Zubby Micheal, Shina Peters, Sexy Steel, Wumi Toriola, Adebimpe Adedimeji amongst others.

Backed by Anthill Studios, Lighthouse Pictures, and FilmOne Studios, the film is expected to be one of Nollywood’s biggest releases this year. As the countdown begins, audiences can brace for an edge-of-the-seat film that will leave them questioning just how far people will go when survival is involved.

