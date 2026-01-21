Owa Of Igbajo To Adeleke: Halt Move To Demote Monarchs

The Owa of Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government area of Osun State, Oba Ademola Makinde has appealed to Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, to halt moves to demote some traditional rulers in the area.

Oba Makinde said the matter could be addressed and resolved amicably by the Boluwaduro Local Government Traditional Council. Oba Ademola Makinde, who is the Chairman of Boluwaduro Local Government Traditional Council appealed to Governor Adeleke to handle the matter carefully considering its sensitivity and delicate nature.

The affected monarchs, Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, the 26th OlokeOlooru of Okeolooru, Aremo Obalufon Ogbogbodinrin and Oba Ogundele Olasunkanmi Mathew the Onirante of Irante were elevated as part II Obas last year and both received staff of office and certificate.

The two traditional rulers, Olokeolooru Obalufon of Okeolooru Obalufon, Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, and Onirante of Irante, Oba Ogundele Olasunkanmi Mathew recently dragged the state government to court over an alleged plot to reverse their elevations as part II Obas.