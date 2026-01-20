Owa Of Igbajo Appeals To Adeleke Over Proposed Demotion Of Traditional Rule

The Owa of Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Ademola Makinde, has appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to halt the proposed demotion of some traditional rulers in the area.

Oba Makinde stated that the matter could be addressed and resolved amicably by the Boluwaduro Local Government Traditional Council. As chairman of the council, he urged the Governor to handle the situation carefully, considering its sensitive and delicate nature.

The affected monarchs, Oba Adebisi Mukaila Michael, the 26th OlokeOlooru of Okeolooru Aremo Obalufon Ogbogbodinrin, and Oba Ogundele Olasunkanmi Mathew, the Onirante of Irante were elevated as Part II Obas last year and both received their staff of office and certificates.

The two traditional rulers recently took the state government to court over an alleged plot to reverse their elevations.

They claimed that other traditional rulers, unhappy with their promotion, had colluded with some government officials to demote them.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, presented the instruments of office to the traditional rulers during their coronation ceremony, which was attended by top government officials, including the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Barrister Jimi Bada, the Permanent Secretary, and directors at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Femi Ogundun and Wale Aliu, among others.

Oba Makinde noted that the dispute could have been avoided if the Boluwaduro Local Government Traditional Council had been more active. Regular meetings among traditional rulers could have addressed the matter before it escalated.

He stressed the need for the council to convene and resolve the issue amicably to prevent chaos and a breakdown of law and order in the area. Oba Makinde, who oversees Ikinfin, OkeOloru, and Irante, assured that the situation would be brought under control soon.

He also stated that he had written to the state government, describing Governor Adeleke as a peace-loving leader with a listening ear.