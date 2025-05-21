Owa Obokun Vows To Resist Illegal Miners

Share

Perturbed by the growing menace of illegal mining activities in Ijesaland, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has vowed that under his reign, the Ijesa people will resist any form of invasion in their gold-rich communities.

Oba Haastrup decried the devastating impact of illegal mining on the environment, stating that many communities in Ijesaland have been exposed to serious environmental pollution and security threats.

The monarch made this declaration on Wednesday during the unveiling of a video documentary on the state of mining in Ijesaland, held to discuss the theme: “Value-Creating Best Mining Practice and World-Class Environmental Stewardship.”

“Ijesa people are not cowards—we only choose to give peace a chance,” Oba Haastrup said.

“The issue of gold mining has been an area of deep concern to me for the past 10 years. Gold mining is a capital-intensive venture, and we must build a coalition of local investors first before attracting international interest.

“There are critical studies that must be conducted, involving analysts from countries like Canada, South Africa, and Australia. These are expensive processes. However, we must begin with local consultants who can guide us. Truly, Ijesa land holds great potential in gold exploration.”

The monarch affirmed the purity of the region’s gold, noting that “Ijesa gold is 24 karats.” He lamented the destruction caused by illegal miners and acknowledged the security threats some communities have faced from these unauthorized actors.

“I must emphasize that during my reign, we will not tolerate invaders in our gold-rich areas. The people of Ijesa will rise to defend their land,” he stated.

Oba Haastrup also called for a conducive environment that would enable the proper harnessing of Ijesaland’s gold potential, stressing that such a venture requires significant investments and collaborative efforts.

“It’s not a matter of millions, but billions of naira. That’s why we need our wealthy sons and daughters across Nigeria to join hands in this cause. Once we secure international recognition, the sky is the limit,” he said.

The monarch further advocated for mining host communities to receive tangible benefits beyond mere Community Development Agreements and token stipends to traditional heads. He called for policies that ensure communities become long-term beneficiaries—possibly as shareholders—in mining ventures.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Coronation Media Committee, Mr. Shola Oshunkeye, said the unveiling of the documentary is part of the activities leading up to the coronation of Oba Haastrup as the 41st Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, scheduled for Friday.

