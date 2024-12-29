Owa-Obokun: Royal Families Kick Against Emergence Of Ex-Osun Deputy Gov

Share

Two royal families, Ofokutu and Fajemisin of Bilaro Olu-Odo Ruling House have rejected the emergence of former deputy governor of Osun State, Clement Adesuyi Haastrup as the new Owa-Obokun of Ijesa land.

Recalled that Oba Haastrup emerged on Friday after defeating nine other contenders and subsequently, Governor Ademola Adeleke approved his appointment as the Owa-Obokun of Ijesa land.

Ofokutu royal family in a release on Sunday signed by the Secretary of the house, Prince Adetoyese Adegbohungbe stated that “We have witnessed not just compromise, but the desecration of the noble tradition of the Ijesa, with the blatant disregard for the most sacred tradition which is the selection of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland.

“We the members of Ofokutu Royal Family were shocked to be informed that a new Owa was selected in what can only be described as an affront to the age-old tradition. The process is a flagrant disregard of an existing court case.”

Also, the Fajemisin Family in a release signed by Olufemi Fajemisin on behalf of the family berated the local and state governments, saying “the selection process was inherently flawed, and the imposition of a candidate without due regard for custom and law is utterly unacceptable.

“We categorically reject the purported Owa-elect and demand a transparent, lawful process that honours our customs and traditions. We call on all stakeholders to join us in upholding the integrity of our heritage and the rule of law.

“We will pursue all available legal means to defend our rights and restore the honour and pride of the Ijesa people.”

The two families dissociated themselves from the process and the new Owa Obokun, noting that it is a taboo that he was imposed on the ancient community and vowed to pursue every legal means to defend the rights of the Ijesa.

Share

Please follow and like us: