Owa Obokun Felicitates New Alaafin, Owoade

The Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has congratulated Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I on his ascension to the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

In a message he personally signed, Haastrup, who expressed regret over his inability to be physically present at the coronation, wished the new Oyo monarch a long and peaceful reign.

The Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland could not attend the event as he is currently observing a mandatory 90-day seclusion (Ipebi).

In the message, which was obtained by Sunday Telegraph, Oba Haastrup recalled the bond between the Alaafin and Owa Obokun stools, noting that it was “gratifying to acknowledge that our forefathers succeeded in sustaining this great legacy of kinship, brotherliness, and unity.”

Oba Haastrup, therefore, prayed for divine enablement for Oba Owoade to provide the leadership desired by the people of his kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.

