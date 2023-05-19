Owa Model, Ogedengbe Primary School Clash In Final Today

The representative of Ika North- East Local Government Area in the 2nd Zenith Bank/Delta Headmasters’ Cup Football Competition, Owa Model Primary School, Boji-Boji Owa yesterday- secured a place for the finals of the competition.

In one of the semifinal matches decided at Kwale Stadium, Owa Model Primary School Boji-Boji Owa, defeated Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli 5-4 on penalties after full time score stood at 0-0.

In the other semifinal match played at Ughelli Stadium be- tween Ogedegbe Primary School, Warri in Warri South and Ogidi Primary School, Patani in Patani Local Government Area of the state, Ogedegbe Primary School beat Ogidi Primary School 5-2 in a highly entertaining encounter. Ogedegbe Primary School, Warri will now square up with Owa Model Primary School, in the final match of the 2023 edition of the competition billed for Friday (today) at the prestigious Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Similarly, the third place match will feature Destiny Group of Schools, Ughelli and Ogidi Primary School, Pa- tani. The Third Place match starts at 9am to precede the final.

Speaking after the semifinal matches, the Delta State Commissioner for Primary Education, Chief Sunday Onoriode, said the encounters were thrilling and entertaining. Chief Onoriode, who lauded the Zenith Bank PLC for giving the State Government financial support for the hosting of the competition, çongratulated the two finalists. Excited Onoriode, also noted that he was impressed with the turn out of the 2023 edition of the competition.