May 24, 2023
OVO Smart Locks: Vin Global Launches New Product To Tame Security Breach

  • May 22, 2023
  • 2 minute read

In a bid to put a stop to security breaches and engender overall safety, Vin Global Technologies has introduced the OVO Smart Locks, an innovation that brings relief to its users.

So many valuables and lives have been endangered by the security breach that comes with using traditional locks. They can be picked, manipulated, and even broken. This puts a question on how secured space is even when it’s under lock.

Onyeka Onwuka, CEO of Vin Global Technologies Limited says the innovation brings a lasting solution to issues of security concern.

“Most homes and offices now go with the term “Everything OVO” as the brand has developed many high tech level gadgets to give your space extra security. The best part is, you now have all of these at your fingertips.

“The OVO smart lock is easy to use and allows a user to have access into their home or office as it can be controlled from anywhere in the world.

This new technology gives everyone a sense of relief from insecurities and worries about who is touching or tampering with your door as the OVO smart lock sends users alerts of intruders and of course, the home or office cannot be accessed without approval from a user.” Onwuka said

