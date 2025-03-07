Ovia Killings: Okpebholo Vows To Arrest, Prosecute Perpetuators

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to ensure that those responsible for the February 21 killings in seven communities of Ovia South West Local Government Area are brought to justice.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace and security in the area. During an on-the-spot assessment visit to the affected communities, Governor Okpebholo pledged to facilitate the establishment of a police outpost to prevent future attacks and enhance security.

He emphasized that peace and security remain his primary responsibility, stressing that no crime will go unpunished under his leadership.

“From the testimonies I have heard and the investigations conducted, these are criminals who invade your farms to steal the crops you have laboured for. “As a Government, we will go after them. I assure you that you will live here in peace.

“Our actions will prove that lasting peace is coming. No individual should be more powerful than an entire community—burning houses and killing people just to steal farm produce.”

