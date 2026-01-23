Overturned Truck Causes Gridlock At Otedola Bridge

An overturned truck at the Otedola Bridge in the early hours of Friday caused severe traffic congestion along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, leaving thousands of motorists stranded for hours.

New Telegraph gathered that the gridlock stretched from the Otedola Bridge back to the Berger axis as commuters heading into Lagos struggle to navigate alternative routes to avoid the standstill.

Confirming the incident via a Facebook post, the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command disclosed that the situation was aggravated by a second accident that occurred shortly after the initial crash.

READ ALSO:

According to the police, a fully loaded truck overturned at the Otedola Bridge, spilling its consignments across the road and blocking nearly 90 per cent of the carriageway, making vehicular movement extremely difficult.

The statement read: “Two serious accidents have occurred at Otedola Bridge, inward Lagos. In the first incident, a fully loaded truck overturned and spilled its consignments across the road, covering about 90 per cent of the carriageway. The second accident occurred directly behind the first crash, further worsening the traffic situation.”

The police added that emergency responders had been alerted to the scene, while motorists were advised to exercise caution when approaching the area.

Also confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, said LASTMA officers had been deployed to manage traffic and assist with rescue operations.

He stated that officials were actively working to clear the obstruction and ease the congestion caused by the accidents.

As of the time of filing this report, traffic remained heavy along the axis, with many commuters expressing frustration over prolonged delays.